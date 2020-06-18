Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits New Zealand; no tsunami warning

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Wellington, June 18: An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 has struck north-east of New Zealand.

The quake hit at a depth of about 33 kilometres, south of the Kermadec Islands.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake's epicentre is around 685 km northeast of Opotiki, a town on New Zealand's North Island.

In its latest alert to national authorities, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned waves are expected hit Fiji, Kermadec Islands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Tonga and Vanuatu.

However, the alert was later downgraded with no tsunami threat for New Zealand or Australia.