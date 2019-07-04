Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, July 04: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan.

The earthquake took place at 9:50 AM with an epicenter north of Kabul in Afghanistan.

The December 2015 Hindu Kush earthquake occurred with a moment magnitude of 6.3 in South Asia on 25 December 2015.[5] One woman was killed in Pakistan. At least 100 people were injured in Pakistan and Afghanistan.[6] The quake was also strongly felt in Tajikistan and India. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 203.4 km.