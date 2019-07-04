  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

    By
    |

    Kabul, July 04: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan.

    The earthquake took place at 9:50 AM with an epicenter north of Kabul in Afghanistan.

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Afghanistans Hindu Kush region
    Representational Image

    The December 2015 Hindu Kush earthquake occurred with a moment magnitude of 6.3 in South Asia on 25 December 2015.[5] One woman was killed in Pakistan. At least 100 people were injured in Pakistan and Afghanistan.[6] The quake was also strongly felt in Tajikistan and India. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 203.4 km.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake afghanistan

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue