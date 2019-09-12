Earthquake jolts parts of Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan

By Simran Kashyap

Kabul, Sep 12: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said,''An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale, struck Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, at 2:52 pm, today.''

According to details, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Mohmand, Charsadda and Bajur.

Tremors were also felt in North Waziristan areas Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.2 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush region.

There were no report of any casualty or damage to property in the affected areas.