Earthquake in Japan: 6.1 magnitude quake jolts Hokkaido; No casualties reported

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Tokyo, Aug 29: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Hokkaido, Japan at 5:16 am, today. "Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1, occurred on 29-08-2019, 05:16:37 IST, Lat:41.1 N & Long: 142.9 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Hokkaido, Japan Region," IMD Earthquake tweeted.

No reports of any destruction or casualties from the earthquake have surfaced yet.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres. According to a report on Xinhuanet, the earthquake logged 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts India-Myanmar border region, tremors felt in entire Northeast

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which has not resulted in a tsunami warning being issued was centred off the coast of Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 41.0 degrees north and longitude of 143.1 degrees east.

Earlier, on May 10, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook Miyazaki in southwestern Japan. The earthquake had an epicenter 39 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. No tsunami warning was issued at the time.