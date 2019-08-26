Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts India-Myanmar border region, tremors felt in entire Northeast

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kohima, Aug 26: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck struck India-Myanmar border region in Nagaland on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be in Burma, Myanmar.

The IMD said,''Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on:26-08-2019, 08:19:15 IST, Lat:26.6 N & Long: 96.0 E, Depth: 80 Km, Region: Myanmar.''

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said,''An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 132 km East of Tuensang in Nagaland today.''

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or any damage or loss of property.

Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The northeast has seen some of the biggest quakes in history. In 1897, a Shillong-epicentred quake measured 8.2 on the Richter scale, while in 1950, an earthquake in Assam measuring 8.7 on the Richter Scale forced the mighty Brahmaputra river to change its course. In September 2011, Sikkim suffered heavy damage after a quake hit the Himalayan state.