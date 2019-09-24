Earthquake: 50 injured as 6.3-magnitude quake hits PoK, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Islamabad, Sep 24: An earthquake measuring 6.3 rattled parts of North India and Pakistan on Tuesday. The tremors were felt around 04:35 pm.

Reports of tremors are coming from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kashmir as well as several towns in Pakistan, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.

According to the private earthquake monitoring agencies, the epicentre is somewhere in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It has been measured at 6.1 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan.

According to initial reports, around 50 people were wounded due to the earthquake in Mirpur.

Meanwhile, hashtag #earthquake started immediately trending on Twitter, where the users have shared their videos.

God! It was massive #earthquake !! Hope you're all okay. I was parking my car and it felt like someone jolted my car real bad. As I stepped out of my car, I saw everyone out of their offices & shops bewildered!



