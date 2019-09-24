Earthquake: 50 injured as 6.3-magnitude quake hits PoK, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Islamabad, Sep 24: An earthquake measuring 6.3 rattled parts of North India and Pakistan on Tuesday. The tremors were felt around 04:35 pm.
Reports of tremors are coming from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kashmir as well as several towns in Pakistan, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.
According to the private earthquake monitoring agencies, the epicentre is somewhere in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It has been measured at 6.1 on the Richter scale.
Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan.
According to initial reports, around 50 people were wounded due to the earthquake in Mirpur.
Meanwhile, hashtag #earthquake started immediately trending on Twitter, where the users have shared their videos.
جاتلاں.آزاد کشمیر زلزلے سے نقصان#earthquake pic.twitter.com/Z5TzRAJ4QA— Majeed Mahmood🇵🇰🇧🇭 (@MajeedMahmood2) September 24, 2019
#earthquake— єиgя. мαиzσσя αℓνι (@ManzoorAlvi786) September 24, 2019
Allah apna reham fermai Ameen. pic.twitter.com/oEgEB2UzAL
God! It was massive #earthquake !! Hope you're all okay. I was parking my car and it felt like someone jolted my car real bad. As I stepped out of my car, I saw everyone out of their offices & shops bewildered!— Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) September 24, 2019
Stay safe & in Allah's protection, #Pakistan !! 💜
#NCR | Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and National Capital Region, Punjab.#earthquake | #DELHI | #NOIDA | #gurugram pic.twitter.com/iuhPXPgNpg— CitySpidey (@city_spidey) September 24, 2019
#earthquake in #lahore, visuals from #ArfaKarimSoftwarePark pic.twitter.com/f6Fh9d43Jo— Omar Malick (@OmarMalick) September 24, 2019
#Mirpur #Kashmir #earthquake Damage— #SaveRiverSaveMuzaffarabad (@khawajaatteeq) September 24, 2019
Jatlan Kashmir pic.twitter.com/keNYPbBoFM