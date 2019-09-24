  • search
    Earthquake: 50 injured as 6.3-magnitude quake hits PoK, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    Islamabad, Sep 24: An earthquake measuring 6.3 rattled parts of North India and Pakistan on Tuesday. The tremors were felt around 04:35 pm.

    Reports of tremors are coming from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kashmir as well as several towns in Pakistan, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.

    According to the private earthquake monitoring agencies, the epicentre is somewhere in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It has been measured at 6.1 on the Richter scale.

    Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan.

    According to initial reports, around 50 people were wounded due to the earthquake in Mirpur.

    Meanwhile, hashtag #earthquake started immediately trending on Twitter, where the users have shared their videos.

