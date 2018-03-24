Earth Hour 2018 today: Nations keep up with tradition to show care for the planet

Keeping up with the tradition, lights were switched off for an hour across the globe on Saturday, March 24, starting at 8.30 pm to mark the 11th annual occasion of the Earth Hour. The occasion is to give a symbolic call for more action on the planet's climate change.

The occasion was launched in 2007 by the World Wide Fund (WWF) whereby people were asked to turn off electric lights that were not essential on a specific day at March end - between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pam.

Several countries across the world turn off the lights at key landmarks on the occasion of Earth Hour and in 2018, the WWF hoped to build on the success it has achieved over the past decade.

It said actions were set to be taken in at least 180 countries and territories on this planet, said a Guardian report. In 2017, as many as 187 nations took part in the event showing the seriousness people attached to the issue of the planet's well-being.

Italy's Coliseum, France's Eiffel Tower and Sydney's Opera House are among a few iconic landmarks that go dark on this day. Besides, at the individual level also, people engage in different sort of activities to show that human beings can carry out their regular work like cooking, eating and washing without much affecting the environment.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day