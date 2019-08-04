  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earhtquake of 6.3 magnitude rocks Japan; no tsunami warning issued

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Tokyo, Aug 04: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit off near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Sunday. There was no tsunami warning issued.

    Earhtquake of 6.3 magnitude rocks Japan; no tsunami warning issued

    United States Geological Survey (USGS) said,''Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred near the east coast of Honshu, Japan, today at 10:23 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).''

    Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Indonesia's Sumatra, Tsunami warning issued

    Another earthquake of magnitude of 6.5 and a lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale hit off Fukushima Prefecture.

    Fukushima Prefecture is home to the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. It was not immediately clear if the plant was affected.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake japan

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue