Earhtquake of 6.3 magnitude rocks Japan; no tsunami warning issued

By Simran Kashyap

Tokyo, Aug 04: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit off near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Sunday. There was no tsunami warning issued.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said,''Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred near the east coast of Honshu, Japan, today at 10:23 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).''

Another earthquake of magnitude of 6.5 and a lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale hit off Fukushima Prefecture.

Fukushima Prefecture is home to the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. It was not immediately clear if the plant was affected.