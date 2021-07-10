EAM S Jaishankar hands over holy relics of St Queen Ketevan to Georgia

Jaishankar in Kuwait to strengthen bi-lateral further, will hand over personal letter of PM Modi to Emir

Tbilisi, July 10: In what comes as a recetn development overseas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over a part of the Holy Relic of St Queen to the government and the people of Georgia.

The Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister David Zalkaliani later shared his glee and said that the gesture would "definitely" strengthen ties between both nations.

Upon consideration of the persistent request from the Georgian side for the permanent transfer of the Holy Relics and also taking into account the historical, religious, and spiritual sentiments that are attached to the St. Queen Ketevan by the Georgian people EAM Jaishankar, during his two-day visit to Georgia, decided to gift one part of Holy Relics to the people and government.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar defined the moment as "emotional".

"Warmly welcomed in Tbilisi by FM DZalkaliani. Blessed to hand over the holy relics of St. Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia. An emotional moment..." he wrote.

Georgia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Zalkaliani, acknowledged the thoughtful gesture and viewed the visit to "play a huge role in strengthening ties" between both countries.

Taking to Twitter and wrote, "Delighted to welcome my counterpart Dr S Jaishankar on his first visit to, who has brought the relics of 's Queen Ketevan. This visit is to definitely play a huge role in strengthening ties between our countries and upgrade our relations to a completely new level."

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 9:00 [IST]