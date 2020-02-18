  • search
    EAM defends, decision on citizenship law, Article 370 at Brussels

    Brussels, Feb 18: Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar defended the Centre's decision to amend the citizenship law and also abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Jaishankar is in Brussels to bolster relations with the European Union. The minister is a guest of honour for EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    India and the European Union share a lot of things, Europe's high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell said. Jaishankar noted that the new government in India and the new commission in Brussels are both quite fresh and we hope we can take relations to a new level, he also said.

    Lawmaker in the European Union have drafted a resolution against the new citizenship law and termed it discriminatory and dangerous. Jaishankar however added that the Delhi's critics have misunderstood the government's policy taken in the politics of a very passionate democratic society. It is our case that Jammu and Kashmir is moving in the right direction, but we also have been honest enough in saying that , well there are challenges still ahead.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
