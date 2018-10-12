India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Drunk honeymoon couple ends up buying hotel they were staying in

By
    Colombo, Oct 12: When you are drunk, you might be richer! This is what a newlywed couple proved recently on their honeymoon trip.

    Image courtesy: Twitter

    Mark Lee, 35, and Gina Lyons, 33, who got married in June 2017, chose Sri Lanka as the destination for their honeymoon last year and they did something incredible on the trip, according to a report in Mirror.

    Also Read | Bengaluru cop nabs thief in filmy style, gets honeymoon as reward

    The couple from London stayed at a rustic hotel on a beach in the island-nation. There, they came to know from a bartender that the ongoing lease of the place got almost over. The couple later had a long drinking session in which they gulped down 12 glasses if rum and under the influence of the alcohol, had a 'great idea' and it was to take up their hotel's fresh lease which would make them poorer by £30,000, said the website.

    Also Read | Bizarre: Pakistani woman goes on honeymoon alone; misses husband

    "The hotel looked grotty and very cheap, but it was by the beach and had the 'wooden tree house' feel that we like. When we were on the beach drinking rum, we were told that the lease was almost up for the hotel. After finding out that it was £10,000 a year, myself and Mark thought that it would be a brilliant idea to buy it - because we were so drunk," Lyons was quoted as saying by the website.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 9:49 [IST]
