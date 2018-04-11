Trump warns Russia about ‘nice, new, smart’ missiles after Moscow envoy poses threat on Syria

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, April 11, asking Russia to wait for missiles (heading towards Syria) - "nice and new and smart". He also warned the Russians against backing a "Gas Killing Animal who kills his people people and enjoys it!"

Trump's words came a day after Russia's ambassador to Lebanon said any American missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted, escalating the war in Syria towards worse consequences.

The envoy, Alexander Zasypkin, said in his remarks broadcast on Tuesday, April 10, that he was referring to a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his army chief General Valery Gerasimov.

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

On March 13, the Russian military said it would respond aggressively to any US military action on Syria. Russia is a strong ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who has been called animal by Trump on more than one occasion.

The Syrian problem made the headlines last weekend after a suspected poison gas attack killed several people and leaving many more injured in Douma near Damascus which is the last bastion held by the rebels.

Two days after that gruesome incident, the Syrian state media accused the US of carrying out a missile strike at the country's air base at Homs province, an allegation that Pentagon refuted.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Zasypkin told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV that if the US conducted any airstrike, not only the missiles but even the sources from they were fired would be destroyed. He, however, also said that the idea of clashes should be overruled and negotiations be given a chance.

Trump also tweeted on Wednesday saying the Americans' relations with Russia were worse even compared to that during the Cold War. He also aired a view of cooperation saying Russia needed the US for the sake of its economy and that all countries need to work together. He suggested a halt to the arms race.

Trump cancelled his maiden visit to South America this month for monitoring his country's response to the Syrian crisis. He also met his generals to arrive at a decision on how to go about on the problem.

On Tuesday, both Russia and the US blocked each other's attempts at the United Nations Security Council to establish an international probe into the chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged West Asian country.

