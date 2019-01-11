Donald Trump snubs globalism again, cancels visit to economic forum in Davos citing shutdown

Washington, Jan 11: In yet another snub to globalism, US President Donald Trump on Thursday, January 10, cancelled his visit to the high-profile World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland: The reason being the ongoing partial shutdown in his government.

Hours after he told the media that the trip was still on but he would not go if the government shutdown continued, said in a tweet: "My warm regards and apologies".

The US is witnessing a shutdown for 20 days now, the second longest in its history, and is just a couple of days away from being the longest. Trump's tweet gave an indication that the shutdown could continue for another 10-11 days since he was scheduled to leave for Davos on January 21. The conference begins on January 22.

Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

Trump revealed his decision in a tweet while heading for a border inspection in southern Texas. The president is in the middle of a fight with the congressional Democrats over the signing of a $5.7 billion wall for a border wall which Trump believes will secure the US from the threat of immigration. The key issue in the budget impasse is the main reason for the shutdown.

As he is always looking to pass the buck, Trump lashed out at the Democrats blaming them for the shutdown and the cancellation of his Davos visit and said he would be staying in the US for the sake of its safety.