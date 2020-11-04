US Elections 2020: What to watch on Election Day in America

What's 270? The math game behind the US election

US Election Day begins as polls open in New York, New Jersey, Virginia

US Election 2020: Trump feels 'very good' about his chances as voters cast ballots

Long lines seen outside polling stations as Americans head to polls

Trump or Biden? US presidential race reaches climax; long lines seen outside polling stations

Donald Trump Jr goofs up, shows J&K separate from India in map to indicate Trump's victory

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Nov 04: In a goof-up, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump while predicting results of the 2020 presidential elections, shared a distorted map of India, showing Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.

In the map, shared by Donald Trump Jr, India, China and Mexico were in blue, the Democratic party's colour.

Taking to Twitter, Trump Jr wrote,''Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE (sic).''

His tweet came a few hours after polls opened across the United States for the presidential election 2020.