    Donald Trump Jr goofs up, shows J&K separate from India in map to indicate Trump's victory

    By
    |

    Washington, Nov 04: In a goof-up, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump while predicting results of the 2020 presidential elections, shared a distorted map of India, showing Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.

    In the map, shared by Donald Trump Jr, India, China and Mexico were in blue, the Democratic party's colour.

    Donald Trump Jr goofs up, shows J&K separate from India in map to indicate Trumps victory in US Election 2020

    Taking to Twitter, Trump Jr wrote,''Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE (sic).''

    His tweet came a few hours after polls opened across the United States for the presidential election 2020.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 0:09 [IST]
