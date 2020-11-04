For Quick Alerts
Donald Trump Jr goofs up, shows J&K separate from India in map to indicate Trump's victory
International
Washington, Nov 04: In a goof-up, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump while predicting results of the 2020 presidential elections, shared a distorted map of India, showing Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.
In the map, shared by Donald Trump Jr, India, China and Mexico were in blue, the Democratic party's colour.
Taking to Twitter, Trump Jr wrote,''Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE (sic).''
Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020
His tweet came a few hours after polls opened across the United States for the presidential election 2020.