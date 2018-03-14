Do you know Stephen Hawking's advice to his children ?

Everyone knows Stephen Hawking as the brightest man in the world. Hawking was not only a renowned astrophysicist but also was a great father and a philosopher as well. His advice to children proves his passion for work, love and life.

Read | Professor Stephen Hawking, renowned physicist dies at the age of 76

He has passed on three pieces of advice to his children.

1. Always keep working because work gives purpose and meaning in life.

2. Always look at stars, never look down at your feet.

3. If you are lucky enough, you will find love. Never throw it away.

Stephen William Hawking was born on January 8, 1942. He was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge.

Hawking is survived by a daughter Lucy and two sons- Robert and Timothy.

Following the passing of Stephen Hawking, NASA put together a look at footage of his lectures, comments and more from our video archives: Click here

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day