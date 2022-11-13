Democrats retain control of Senate

International

oi-PTI

Washington, Nov 13: Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power, and with inflation surging and Biden's popularity in the doldrums, Republicans had been expecting to ride a mighty "red wave" and capture the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Biden hails midterm election as 'good day for democracy'

But the wave never got much beyond a ripple and on Saturday US networks called the key Senate race in Nevada for Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, giving the party the 50 seats it needs for an effective majority.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 9:05 [IST]