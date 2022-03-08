Demand safe passage of all innocent civilians, Indian nationals from Ukraine: India to UNSC

Washington, Mar 08: India on Monday raised concern about the worsening situation in Kyiv and stated that humanitarian action should not be politicised amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Tirumurti said India has demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians and its nationals from Ukraine.

"Allow me to underscore that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. These should not be politicised," India's Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said.

Tirumurti informed that India has sent seven tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. He also went on to say that the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis deserve immediate and urgent attention.

"As per the UN's own estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days. This has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously," he added.

Tirumurti even informed that India has also assisted nationals from other countries in their return to their respective nations. India will remain open to doing so in the coming days, the Indian envoy stated, adding that more than 80 evacuation flights have been crisscrossing the skies to bring them home. Tirumurti further emphasised on the joint launch of the Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan by the Secretary-General on Ukraine.

