  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    December 10: It’s World Human Rights Day today

    By
    |

    United Nations, Dec 10: Monday, December 10, is a significant date in the annals of world history. It was on this day in 1948 that the United Nations ratified the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which came into reality following the gruesome experience that mankind had faced during the two World Wars and the Holocaust carried out by the Nazis in which millions lost their lives.

    December 10: It’s World Human Rights Day today

    In that age of evolving liberalism after the end of the Second Great War, former US first lady Eleanor Roosevelt (1933-45) led a UN committee to develop the first universal human rights document. It took people from various backgrounds - legal and cultural - to proclaim the inalienable rights that every human being is entitled to regardless of race, sex, religion, culture, language, etc. The UDHR empowers each individual to stand up for his/her rights and those of others. "All Human Beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights," reads the first Right.

    Also Read | NASA warns of monster asteroid barreling towards Earth today

    It took almost two decades after the document's adoption for the passing of international laws agreed upon by many countries to safeguard human rights. Fundamental laws in many countries today feature the rights specified in the UDHR. It is available in over 500 languages which makes it the most translated document in the globe.

    Read more about:

    human rights united nations

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue