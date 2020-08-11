YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid vaccine Sputnik V: After second dose, my daughter's temperature dropped, claims Putin

    By
    |

    Moscow, Aug 11: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed first vaccine that "works quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity" against COVID-19 as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.

      Covid-19 vaccine: Russia registers world's first, claims President Putin | Oneindia News

      Covid vaccine Sputnik V: After second shot, my daughters temperature rose a little, claims Putin

      Putin made the claim during a government meeting where he described it as "a very important step for the world", the Sputniknews reported. He said that one of his daughters took part in the experiment and she was vaccinated against the coronavirus.

      ''My daughter who had a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, took two doses of the vaccine. Afterward, her temperature dropped to 98.6 degrees'', he claimed.

      "It works quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity," he said. Putin thanked everyone who worked on the first-ever vaccine against the coronavirus and hoped that Russia will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future.

      "I hope that our colleagues abroad will also move forward, and there will be quite a lot of products that can be used on the market, on the world market for medicines and vaccines," Putin was quoted as saying by the agency.

      Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the first Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be produced at two sites - the Gamaleya Research Institute and the company Binnopharm. He said that a number of countries are already showing interest in the vaccine, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is investing in the production and promotion of the vaccine abroad.

      The vaccine was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry. It has two separately-injected components that together are expected to build a long-term immunity against the virus. Clinical trials of the vaccine kicked off on June 18 and included 38 volunteers.

      All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15, the second group on July 20. According to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus has infected more than 20 million people worldwide.

      More VLADIMIR PUTIN News

      Read more about:

      vladimir putin

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue