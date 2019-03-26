Court orders Pak govt to ensure protection of abducted Hindu girls

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Mar 26: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the government to take into custody the two Hindu girls allegedly abducted and forcibly converted from Hinduism and married to Muslim men. The Court has also ordered to ensure they are protected, GeoTV reported.

After hearing their plea, the Chief Justice of the IHC directed the Islamabad Deputy Commission and Director General Human Rights to take over their custody, until the matter is resolved in court.

The court remarked that the girls cannot be taken back to Sindh fearing persecution, vengeful activities and the threat to their lives, till the matter is in court, GeoTV reported.

Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj has refuted the claims of willing conversion in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning. Swaraj said, "Even the Prime Minister on Naya Pakistan will not believe that girls of this tender age can voluntarily decide about their conversion to another religion and marriage."

Pakistan has arrested at least seven people, including a man who assisted in solemnising the wedding of two teenage Hindu girls after their alleged abduction and forced conversions.

The two girls, Raveena (13) and Reena (15), were allegedly kidnapped by a group of "influential" men from their home in Ghotki district in Sindh on the eve of Holi. Soon after the kidnapping, a video went viral in which a cleric was purportedly shown soleminising the Nikah (marriage) of the two girls, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a probe into the incident after the two separate videos started doing rounds on social media.

Citing police, Dawn reported that several raids were conducted on Sunday night in Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district - where it was believed the girls were taken from Ghotki - and arrested the Nikah Khwan who solemnised their marriages, a leader of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, and some relatives of the two men who had married the two girls.