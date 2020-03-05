  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus scare: 'No Time To Die' release pushed back by 7 months

    By PTI
    |

    London, Mar 05: The makers of new James Bond film, "No Time To Die", have postponed the release of the much-awaited Daniel Craig-starrer to November this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Coronavirus scare: No Time To Die release pushed back by 7 months

    The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran. "No Time To Die", which is the fifth and final appearance of Craig as the iconic British spy, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in the UK on April 8 and in North America on April 10. According to the official James Bond Twitter account, "No Time To Die" will now be released in the UK theatres on November 12, followed by a November 25 release in the US.

    Save the masks for health care workers, stay calm: Barack Obama on Coronavirus

    Dates of worldwide theatrical release will be announced in due time. "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of 'No Time To Die' will be postponed until November 2020.

    "The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020," the statement by the makers read.

    The announcement comes days after two of the most popular James Bond fan sites -- MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier -- urged the studios behind the new film to delay the release in the wake of the outbreak.

    According to Deadline, "No Time to Die" will now face off on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving with Warner Bros' Will Smith-starrer "King Richard", Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon", and Sony's comedy "The Happiest Season".

    In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases worldwide, many production banners such as Paramount Pictures have halted production on their films, with Disney Plus cancelling its Europe launch event and Amazon Studios pulling out of its participation from the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival.

    First death from coronavirus in Iraq confirmed

    The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400. By the end of Wednesday, there have been 12,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus outside China, with over 214 deaths, statistics from the World Health Organisation showed Thursday.

    More JAMES BOND News

    Read more about:

    james bond coronavirus hollywood

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X