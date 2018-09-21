  • search

Football mascot shoots self in the wrong place, watch!

By
    Denver (Colorado), Sept 21: In sports, mascots are meant to make the atmosphere pleasing. But here is a video which left us stunned as the mascot in a sporting event faces a painful experience. It's something unique.

    The video shows Colorado's football mascot Chip the Buffalo accidentally shot himself below the belt with a T-shirt cannon. Chip fell down writhing in pain after one of the balls blasted from the back to hit him. The audience was left surprised to see the abrupt incident.

    The incident happened during a game between Colorado and New Hampshire last Saturday, September 15, and Chip was rushed to the hospital though he did not forget to give thumbs up to the fans, which left them cheering him. Chip later returned to the ground to cheer his team and Colorado had a happy ending to the day, winning their match 45-14.

    All's well that ends well.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 9:26 [IST]
