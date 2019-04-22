Colombo bombings: Police defuse improvised bomb near airport

By Anuj Cariappa

Colombo, Apr 22: Following the deadly serial blasts in Sri Lanka, the police discovered an improvised bomb near the Colombo airport.

The police found a pipe bomb late on Sunday on a road leading to the main terminal of the airport. The bomb was a home made one and was inserted into a pipe. Airforce Spokesperson, Group Captain, Gihan Seneviratne said that the IED was locally manufactured.

It was a crude six foot pipe bomb that was found by the roadside. We have removed it and safely defused it, the spokesperson also said.

On Sunday coordinated attacks hit the island nation, which is the deadliest strikes since the end of the civil war with the LTTE ten years back.