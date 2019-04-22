  • search
    Colombo bombings: Police defuse improvised bomb near airport

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Colombo, Apr 22: Following the deadly serial blasts in Sri Lanka, the police discovered an improvised bomb near the Colombo airport.

    Sri Lankan security forces officers secure a site believed to be a hide out of the militants following a shoot out in Colombo
    The police found a pipe bomb late on Sunday on a road leading to the main terminal of the airport. The bomb was a home made one and was inserted into a pipe. Airforce Spokesperson, Group Captain, Gihan Seneviratne said that the IED was locally manufactured.

    It was a crude six foot pipe bomb that was found by the roadside. We have removed it and safely defused it, the spokesperson also said.

    On Sunday coordinated attacks hit the island nation, which is the deadliest strikes since the end of the civil war with the LTTE ten years back.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 7:59 [IST]
