Muslim youth invites NZ PM Jacinda Ardern to embrace Islam & she gives a beautiful reply

Wellington, March 26: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has won hearts all over for her handling of the situation post Christchurch massacre on March 15 that left 50 people dead, has made the headlines yet again.

In a video that has gone viral, the 38-year-old leader was seen telling an unidentified Muslim youth who invited her to embrace Islam the following: "Islam teaches humanity and I think I have it".

Ardern's gesture following the shootings in two mosques in Christchurch on a Friday, the prayer's day, earned accolades the world over as she met the bereaved families wearing a Hijab. Her government also changed the country's gun laws fast to ensure that such deadly incidents did not occur again.

The young Muslim man was heard appreciating Ardern who he told: "To be honest with you, what brought me here it's you. I have been crying every day for the last three days. I have been making one Dua from Allah and I said I wish other leaders can look at your leadership skills. And my other one wish is I hope one day you enter into Islam and I wish I will be with you in Jannah."

It was then Ardern gave her reply which was not only diplomatic but empathetic as well.

Ardern even went to the extent of greeting the parliament with the words "Assalam o Alaikum" (peace be upon you) soon after the Christchurch mayhem. Also, a Muslim cleric was invited into the parliament to recite Holy Quran.

Ardern earned praise of the Muslim world as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with her picture last Friday, March 22, as tribute from the government and people of the UAE to the Kiwi premier.

The New Zealand prime minister also received death threats on the social media on Friday and the country's police were probing it.