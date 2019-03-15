NZ Christchurch shooting Updates: Countries across globe condemn New Zealand Mosques attack
Christchurch, Mar 15: At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks in New Zealand on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what is being seen as the worst attack on Muslims in a western country. The gunman reportedly fired dozens of bullets at people trying to run away or lying down in huddled groups in corners of the rooms.
The incident took place around 1.45pm local time when the gunman, who called himself Brenton Tarrant on Twitter, entered the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch on Friday during afternoon prayers and opened fire.
New Zealand police have confirmed there have been multiple fatalities and four people are in custody, three men and one woman, after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.
The gunman who livestreamed himself opening fire at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch also posted a manifesto online addressing his reasons for the attack.
It has been learnt that the Bangladesh cricket team were at the Hagley Park mosque when the incident occurred and escaped from the mosque.
Christchurch Mosque shooting updates:
Mar 15, 2019 11:36 PM
The #NewZealandShooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion & understanding. Not bigotry & hate filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured.
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch that left at least 49 people dead. The attack also led to the cancellation of the Bangladesh team's tour of New Zealand. The PCB expressed its grief and shock over the incident with the Peshawar and Islamabad franchise teams wearing black armbands during their match in the Pakistan Super League here. In a statement, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: "On behalf of the Pakistan cricket fraternity, I would like to condemn in the strongest possible way the cowardly, uncivilised and inhuman terrorist attacks on the innocent worshippers in Christchurch mosques."
Mar 15, 2019 9:50 PM
Facebook said Friday it had "quickly" removed a live video from the suspected gunman in twin mosque shootings that killed at least 49 people in New Zealand. The 28-year-old shooter, who has been arrested, published a racist manifesto on Twitter before livestreaming his rampage showing him repeatedly shooting at worshipers from close range.
Mar 15, 2019 7:52 PM
India on Friday said its High Commission in New Zealand was ascertaining more details about the possibility of Indians being affected by the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques and urged the community to contact the mission for any assistance. At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country. In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information. "Our mission is in touch with local authorities to ascertain more details. It is a sensitive matter and therefore we can't give confirmed numbers/names till we are absolutely certain," he said.
Mar 15, 2019 7:13 PM
As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families
Indian Ambassador to New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli's tweet.
Mar 15, 2019 7:09 PM
In a letter to PM of New Zealand, PM Modi stressed India’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and of all those who support such acts of violence. PM Modi stressed that hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies.
Mar 15, 2019 7:09 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep shock and sadness at the loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist attack at the places of worship in Christchurch, New Zealand today.
Mar 15, 2019 6:33 PM
"Only two of the players had stayed back in the hotel, and rest of the squad had gone there. We were very close to the mosque, and we could see from the bus. We must have been about 50 yards from the mosque," said Mashud.
Mar 15, 2019 6:32 PM
"We were really lucky. Had we reached even three or four minutes earlier, we probably would have been inside the mosque," said Bangladesh cricket team manager Khaled Mashud on Friday after narrowly escaping the deadliest terror attack in New Zealand's history.
Mar 15, 2019 6:31 PM
Ahmed Jahangir is one of the injured in New Zealand Mosque attack. His brother Khurshid Jahangir told ANI, "My brother was injured & is now recovering in a hospital. He is currently undergoing surgery. We have seen in the video he has been shot in the chest. We are trying to reach the Embassy."
Mar 15, 2019 5:39 PM
She says “at this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders.”
Mar 15, 2019 5:39 PM
The monarch paid tribute to the emergency services and volunteers offering support to the wounded.
Mar 15, 2019 5:38 PM
The monarch sent a message to the governor general of New Zealand, saying she was “saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today. Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.”
Mar 15, 2019 5:37 PM
Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her condolences to the people of New Zealand following the attacks on mosques in Christchurch.
Mar 15, 2019 5:37 PM
As Twitterati noted, Trump did not even write a single line of condolence.
Mar 15, 2019 5:36 PM
The US president only tweeted a link to the rightwing news website Breitbart, the founder of which, Steve Bannon, was his media adviser for a while.
Mar 15, 2019 5:36 PM
United States president Donald Trump, who the alleged shooter has named in his manifesto as someone he deeply admires, has responded in an odd fashion to the tragedy which left 49 people dead.
Mar 15, 2019 5:36 PM
Pope voices solidarity with Muslims after New Zealand attacks.
Mar 15, 2019 5:36 PM
Surrounding houses, along with the property in question, have been evacuated.
Mar 15, 2019 5:36 PM
Police have swarmed into a property on Somerville Street in the city of Dunedin in response to a situation having arisen in relation to the attacks in Christchurch.
Mar 15, 2019 5:34 PM
Indian high commissioner to New Zealand said that 9 Indians/ Indian origin persons have been reported missing after the terrible terror attack in Christchurch.
Mar 15, 2019 3:06 PM
I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam & 1.3 bn Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim. This has been done deliberately to also demonize legitimate Muslim political struggles. https://t.co/5bBREoayLz
"This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families," he tweeted.
Mar 15, 2019 3:05 PM
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said he blamed these terror attacks on the "current Islamophobia post-9/11" were the entire Muslim population has been blamed for the actions of a few.
Mar 15, 2019 2:47 PM
New Zealand's national security threat level has undergone an enormous shift in the light of the surprise terrorist shooting attack and has been lifted from low to high.
Mar 15, 2019 2:14 PM
The New South Wales counter-terrorism police are investigating the background of Brenton Tarrant, a former student at Grafton High, who is believed to be the man in his late 20s who carried out at least once of the two mass shootings at Christchurch, reports say.
Mar 15, 2019 2:04 PM
Police have recovered a number of firearms from both of the scenes, Linwood Avenue and Deans Avenue, he added.
Mar 15, 2019 2:04 PM
"Three other people were apprehended. We believe one of those persons who was armed and was at the scene may have had nothing to do with this incident, and the two other people that have been apprehended, again in possession of firearms in the general environment, we are working through to understand what their involvement is," he was quoted by The Guardian as having said.
Mar 15, 2019 2:04 PM
In his statement, the NZ Police Commissioner Bush said the man in his late 20s (who is believed widely to be the Brenton Tarrant, who uploaded the live stream and his manifesto) will appear in the Christchurch Court on Saturday morning.
Mar 15, 2019 1:58 PM
One of those arrested may have had nothing to do with the attack, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said. The two other people arrested in possession of firearms are still being investigated, he added. Bush did not name the suspected attacker.
Mar 15, 2019 1:57 PM
United Kingdom prime minister Theresa May offered her "deepest condolences" to the people of New Zealand in the aftermath of the shootings in Christchurch that killed 40 people.
Mar 15, 2019 1:57 PM
A man, in his late 20s, has been charged with murder, say reports. Two others are in custody for possession of firearms. NZ Police Commissioner Mike Bush says 49 people have been killed in Christchurch mosque attacks.
Mar 15, 2019 1:56 PM
Around 200 family members are on site awaiting news of their loved ones. Together with police we are providing support to these people," the Hospital noted.
Mar 15, 2019 1:56 PM
"Forty-eight patients, ranging from young children to adults with gunshot wounds are being treated at Christchurch Hospital. Injuries range from critical to minor. Additional patients with gunshot wounds were presented to other health facilities in the community," a statement by the hospital reads.
Mar 15, 2019 1:56 PM
Police confirm incident outside Britomart train station in Auckland was a false alarm, reported BNO News.
Mar 15, 2019 1:55 PM
The official handle of Auckland Transport has confirmed that the Britomart Station and its surrounding areas are all closed, leading to a temporary pause in train and bus services.
Mar 15, 2019 1:52 PM
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern had said in her press conference that she has received word from Morrison.
Mar 15, 2019 1:52 PM
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that he will request all institutions to fly the Australian flag at half mast out of "respect and condolence" for those who were killed in New Zealand.
Mar 15, 2019 1:48 PM
An explosion was heard at Auckland's Britomart, barely moments after New Zealand prime minsiter Jacinda Ardern had finished briefing the media on the security situation in the aftermath of the Christchurch shootings.
Mar 15, 2019 12:19 PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan tweeted,''Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families.''
Mar 15, 2019 12:15 PM
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said,''Our thoughts & sincere condolences go out to families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch. Both teams, staff & match officials are safe& ICC fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match.''
Mar 15, 2019 12:15 PM
New Zealand’s three largest internet providers, Spark, Vodafone and Vocus, have announced they are blocking customers’ access to three websites located outside the country that are still hosting the livestream of one shooter’s rampage, an unprecedented restrictive measure Spark spokesman Andrew Pirie called “the responsible thing for the industry to do.”
Mar 15, 2019 12:15 PM
Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch. I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.
"I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person," he wrote.
Mar 15, 2019 12:15 PM
Swedish YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, has reacted to the fact that the alleged shooter Brenton Tarrant asked the viewers of his Facebook livestream to follow him, before going out on the rampage.
Mar 15, 2019 12:07 PM
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that 40 people have died in the two shootings. Those arrested were not on Intelligence agency watchlists, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.
Mar 15, 2019 12:03 PM
Australian Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP says that the individual who has been taken into custody, over New Zealand shooting, is Australian-born citizen.
Mar 15, 2019 11:58 AM
Police have asked all mosques nationally to shut their doors, and advised people to refrain from visiting the places of worship.
Mar 15, 2019 11:57 AM
"At this stage we will not be discussing the offenders’ possible motivations or the causes of this incident,"tweeted New Zealand Police.
Mar 15, 2019 11:52 AM
After another few minutes, he leaves again, gets in his vehicle and drives away, talking to himself throughout."
Mar 15, 2019 11:52 AM
A New York Times report describes what the live stream of the shooter showed. The 17-minute video, which appeared to be recorded on a helmet camera, shows his drive to the mosque, followed by a harrowing nearly two minutes of his firing on the worshipers in one of the mosques before fleeing the building and running back to his car and swapping weapons. He then is seen re-entering the mosque and again begins shooting, continuing to methodically move through the mosque. Several victims can be seen in the footage, many lying on top of one another motionless in a corner of the room.
Mar 15, 2019 11:21 AM
Partridge wrote that Tarrant has family in Grafton of New South Wales. He is believed to have been living in New Zealand for the past three years.
Mar 15, 2019 11:21 AM
Emma Partridge, a senior reporter of 9 News Sydney has revealed that the gunman allegedly involved in the New Zealand shooting is indeed 'Brenton Tarrant'.
Mar 15, 2019 11:19 AM
The Christchurch Airport, which until now had been noting that operations have been going on as normal, wrote on Twitter that is "still open". However, some flights have been affected. "Aviation Security has increased its presence in the terminal as a precaution. We‘re caring for a number of people who are staying in the terminal while the advice from police is to stay indoors," it noted.
Mar 15, 2019 11:18 AM
The gunman, Brenton Tarrant, wrote in his manifesto that he carried out the attack to “directly reduce immigration rates to European lands”, noted news.com.au. He also said it was to take revenge for Ebba Akerlund, the 11-year-old child who was killed in a 2017 terror attack in Stockholm.
The gunman was an ardent supporter of US president Donald Trump and wrote about him in his manifesto. He also mentions his unquestioning loyalty to black Republican Candace Owens
Mar 15, 2019 10:40 AM
Strategic affairs analyst Divya Kumar Soti in a tweet said,"In this picture, you can see "Gaston IV of Bearn" written over Christchurch shooter's weaponry. Gaston was viscount of Bearn was also known as "the Crusader" and fought in Reconquista of Spain and seige of Antioch against Turk muslims during the First Crusade.''
Mar 15, 2019 10:37 AM
"Police can now confirm the lock down of schools throughout Christchurch has been lifted," NZ police has tweeted.
"We would like to reassure members of the public that there is a large Police presence in the city and the safety of the community is our priority," it added.
Mar 15, 2019 10:37 AM
In his press conference where he announced that four have been taken into custody, New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said police are now seeking to "saturate" the city area to ensure that schools and other institutions can come out of lockdown.
Mar 15, 2019 10:36 AM
This is an awfully, awfully, sad day for New Zealand. There are lessons here from which we must all learn.
A Twitter user Mustafa Hamdani has uploaded an image of the outside of the Masjid al Noor mosque in central Christchurch where the attack took place.
Mar 15, 2019 10:10 AM
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe.
The New Zealand cricket team tweets out condolences through its official Twitter handle. Both the Bangladeshi and Kiwi teams and support staff groups are safe, it assured. The third Test between the two countries has been cancelled.
Mar 15, 2019 10:07 AM
The mosques were packed with worshippers gathering for Friday afternoon prayers, and members of the Bangladesh cricket team were arriving when the shooter opened fire.
Mar 15, 2019 9:56 AM
New Zealand police have warned all mosques countrywide to shut their doors after active shooters opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch city center.
Mar 15, 2019 9:44 AM
There have been reports of a third shooting outside a hospital and an unconfirmed shooting at a high school.
Mar 15, 2019 9:43 AM
Local media reported at least nine people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter."
Mar 15, 2019 9:38 AM
The third Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been called off following the shooting at a mosque in Christchurch.
Mar 15, 2019 9:35 AM
One person is in custody and there have been people killed in two mosques, one on Deans Ave and one in Linwood.
Mar 15, 2019 9:35 AM
The New Zealand police tweeted,''Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.''
Mar 15, 2019 9:31 AM
TVNZ quoted the police as having confirmed that there have been multiple fatalities, and that there still is an active shooter scenario playing out.
One person is in custody and there have been people killed in two mosques, one on Deans Ave and one in Linwood.
Mar 15, 2019 9:31 AM
Air New Zealand has released a statement around travel to Christchurch, reported local news channel TVNZ.
"We are deeply saddened by the shooting tragedy in #Christchurch city and our thoughts go out to all those involved.
"We are offering flexibility to anyone booked to travel to or from Christchurch today."
Mar 15, 2019 9:29 AM
Twitter, Facebook has suspended an account purportedly used by New Zealand mass shooting suspect, a journalist has reported.
YouTube too suspended the account that was shared when he live streamed the massacre.
Mar 15, 2019 9:24 AM
New Zeland Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it’s ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’. Addressing media, She said,“Police have one suspect in custody, however there could be others. There are multiple scenes involved in this incident.''
Mar 15, 2019 9:22 AM
I'm horrified by the reports I’m following of the serious shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just tweeted about the mosque shootings.
Mar 15, 2019 9:22 AM
Media in New Zealand are reporting a shooting at a second mosque in Linwood.
Mar 15, 2019 9:04 AM
There are reports that the man who identified himself as Brenton Tarrant, 28, of Australia filmed self just before live streaming mass shooting at mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Mar 15, 2019 8:40 AM
Australian diplomats in New Zealand are seeking information on whether any citizens were affected by the Christchurch mosque shooting.
Mar 15, 2019 8:38 AM
The NZ Herald reports the gunman, believed to be Australian citizen, filmed as he shot victims in the mosque and wrote a 37-page manifesto declaring his intentions. Authorities are yet to confirm this.
Mar 15, 2019 8:37 AM
Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere!! #ChristchurchMosque
In response to a serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown. Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.
It was a narrow escape for the Bangladesh cricketers.
ESPNCricinfo correspondent Mohammad Isam showed the Bangladesh cricketers Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam running back from Hagley Park back to the cricket ground.
Mar 15, 2019 8:28 AM
Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and that another had been evacuated.
Mar 15, 2019 8:28 AM
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.
