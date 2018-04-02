Chinese space lab crashes in Pacific ocean

Beijing, April 2:  A defunct Chinese space lab hurtled through Earth's atmosphere on Monday, broke up into pieces as it crashed in the South Pacific ocean. The eight-tonne Tiangong-1 "mostly" burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8:15 am (0015 GMT), China's Manned Space Engineering Office said, moments after predicting a slightly later re-entry over the Atlantic.

Chinese space lab crashes in Pacific ocean. Courtesy: @XHNews
According to news agency AFP, there was no immediate confirmation of the final resting place of any remaining debris, although the South Pacific is largely empty.

The 8.5-tonne Tiangong-1, with a length of 10.4 meters and maximum diameter of 3.35 meters, providing a room of 15 cubic meters for three astronauts to live and work, was launched by the Long March-2FT1 carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sept. 29, 2011.

