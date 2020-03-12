  • search
    Chinese adviser known as 'SARS hero' expects Coronavirus pandemic to be over by June

    Beijing, Mar 12: The global coronavirus pandemic is likely to be over by June, Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government's senior medical adviser, said.

    Speaking at a press conference, Zhong Nanshan an 83-year-old epidemiologist renowned for helping combat the SARS outbreak in 2003, said that a lot of imported cases into China are asymptomatic patients and the re-infection rates among recovered patients is low.

    Chinese adviser known as 'SARS hero' expects Coronavirus pandemic to be over by June
    Zhong has since been appointed to lead the National health Commission's investigation into the coronavirus.

    At 84, he remains a popular figure in China, often posting pictures of his own physical fitness and has been a public relations mascot the the Chinese state's efforts in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

      Zhong said that the number of people being infected had been declining.

      This comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) characterised the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 16:44 [IST]
