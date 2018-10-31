  • search

China: Student finds his tuition fees waived after he saves sick man on streets

By
    Beijing, Oct 31: China is known for its strict public life but here is an incident which shows that it also awards people who deserve it.

    On October 1, when the country was observing its National Day holiday, a middle-aged man suddenly fell down on the streets in Shanghai. He perhaps had a heart attack.

    The man, however, was fortunate enough that a second-year nursing student was passing nearby. The youngster, a student at the Jiangsu Nursing Vocational College who also works part-time in Shanghai, rushed to the fallen man's rescue and gave him CPR on the sidewalk, saving his life, Shanghaiist reported.

    The student's act soon went viral and his institution also came to learn about it. It decided to reward him and also waived his tuition and housing fees for the remaining period of his studies.

    Last year, a unique incident happened in Santa Cruz, USA, where a middle-aged man had a stroke on his first date and he was saved by none other than his partner, who was a doctor.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 9:23 [IST]
