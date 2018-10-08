India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
China says missing Interpol chief accepted bribes

    Beijing, Oct 8: The missing Interpol chief, Meng Hongwei, who it was revealed on Sunday has been detained in China for 12 days unknown to his family or employer, has resigned from the international police agency.

    China said that ex-Interpol chief being investigated for bribery, other unspecified crimes, hinting at political transgressions.

    Meng Hongwei.Image Courtesy: @cnni

    Meng, also a vice-minister of public security in China, was reported missing after travelling from the city of Lyon in France, where Interpol is based, to China on 25 September.

    Also Read | Interpol officer being probed on suspicion of violating law, says China

    That admission came shortly after Meng's wife Grace, said she had received a message from him suggesting he was in danger.

    Meng, 64, who is also a senior Chinese security official, had more than 40 years' experience in criminal justice, particularly in the field of drugs control, counter-terrorism, immigration and border control, before becoming president of Interpol, the international criminal police organisation based in Lyon, in November 2016. He is a senior member of the Communist party.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
