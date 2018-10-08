China says missing Interpol chief accepted bribes

Beijing, Oct 8: The missing Interpol chief, Meng Hongwei, who it was revealed on Sunday has been detained in China for 12 days unknown to his family or employer, has resigned from the international police agency.

China said that ex-Interpol chief being investigated for bribery, other unspecified crimes, hinting at political transgressions.

Meng, also a vice-minister of public security in China, was reported missing after travelling from the city of Lyon in France, where Interpol is based, to China on 25 September.

That admission came shortly after Meng's wife Grace, said she had received a message from him suggesting he was in danger.

Meng, 64, who is also a senior Chinese security official, had more than 40 years' experience in criminal justice, particularly in the field of drugs control, counter-terrorism, immigration and border control, before becoming president of Interpol, the international criminal police organisation based in Lyon, in November 2016. He is a senior member of the Communist party.