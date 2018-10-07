Interpol officer being probed on suspicion of violating law, says China

Beijing, Oct 7: The disciplinary organ of China's ruling Communist Party says the head of Interpol, a senior Chinese official, is under investigation on suspicion of unspecified legal violations.

The party's watchdog for graft and political disloyalty said on its website late Sunday that Meng Hongwei, China's vice minister of public security, is "suspected of violating the law and is currently under the monitoring and investigation" of China's new anti-corruption body, the National Supervision Commission.

Interpol, which is based in Lyon, said Saturday it made a formal request to China for information about Meng.

Wife of missing Interpol officer says he sent knife image as danger signal

The wife of the missing president of Interpol says her husband sent her an image of a knife before he disappeared during a trip to their native China.

Making her first public comments on the mystery surrounding Meng Hongwei's whereabouts, Grace Meng told reporters in Lyon, France on Sunday she thinks the knife was her husband's way of trying to tell her he was in danger.

She says she has had no further contact with him since the message that was sent on September 25. She says four minutes before Meng shared the image, he had sent a message saying, "Wait for my call."

She says she hasn't heard from him since and does not know what happened to him.

Meng's wife said he had travelled back to China for work, after a visit to the Nordics.

"His job is very busy," she said. "We connected every day."

Meng is a senior Chinese security official as well as president of the International Criminal Police Organization.

