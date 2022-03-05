China's military budget is set to increase by 7.1% in 2022

YouTube
    Beijing, Mar 05: China to raise defense budget by 7.1%, up from 6.8% year before, as country retains rank as 2nd largest defense spender.

    Saturday's announcement marks a continuation of the robust spending that has given China an increasingly powerful military that is challenging the U.S. armed forces' dominance of the Indo-Pacific region.

    China has the world's second largest defense budget after the U.S.

    Saturday, March 5, 2022, 8:36 [IST]
