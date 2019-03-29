Chini-Pakistani bhai bhai: China names three towns as sisters to Pakistani cities

  • search
    Islamabad, March 29: The friendship between the two countries is not something new to write about. And it got cemented even more recently as three Chinese cities Urumqui, Puyang and Xi'an were declared sister cities to the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Gwadar and Multan, respectively, at a forum held in Beijing on Thursday, reported Dawn. The move was made to strengthen the bond of friendship between the two old allies.

    As per a press release issued in Pakistan, the country's Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza headed a Pakistani delegation at the event during which the two sides' officials signed separate agreements on this matter, the Dawn report added.

    The Pakistani minister said Islamabad puts a lot of emphasis on its relationship with China.

    "The minister, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, acknowledged and appreciated China's support for Pakistan in the recent situation and playing a role in de-escalating tension in South Asia," the Dawn report said.

    Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid and Executive Vice Governor of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Zhang Chunlin were also present at the forum.

