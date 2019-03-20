China: Man trains dog to supervise daughter concentrating on homework

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Beijing, March 20: Dog is man's best friend is not something new to learn about. Dog protecting its masters and families is a common occurrence. However, one man in China even went to the extreme of training his canine to supervise his daughter's study time.

Yes, it's incredible but true.

The man named Xu, a resident of Guiyang city in the Guizhou province of south-west China came up with the unique idea to prevent his daughter from losing her concentration on studies often. The little girl remains glued to the mobile phone whenever she is doing her schoolwork.

A video recently became viral in which the intense-looking dog is seen resting its front paws on the desk on which the girl is doing her maths homework. The dog's imposing look resembles that of a strict task master although not all were happy with its master's idea of training the pet to do the supervisor's job.

Xu said the dog had joined the family in December 2016 as a puppy and grew up with his own girl. Hence, one would hope that the girl takes her companion in the new role with a happy mind rather than getting scared.

"It's very well-behaved. I have been training it since it was young and now it does whatever I tell it to do. I pointed at the coffee table and told it to watch my daughter as she does her homework. It would then guard her and make sure she doesn't reach for her phone," Xu was quoted as saying by MailOnline.