  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China: Man puts dead rat in food to extort money from reputed restaurant, arrested

    By
    |

    Beijing, March 27: We often come across news of customers discovering dead rats or lizards in fast food boxes. But in China, it was found that a man deliberately put dead rat in food to extort money from one of the country's most popular hot pot chains - Haidilao.

    China: Man puts dead rat in food to extort money from reputed restaurant, arrested

    In the bizarre incident that happened last November, the man, surnamed Guo, went to a Haidilao centre in Beijing for dinner. After around 20 minutes of getting the food served, Guo called the authorities to show them a cooked rat which he claimed came out of the broth, Shanghaiist reported.

    Guo said the restaurant staff first offered him voucher for free meals and then raised the offer to 20,000 yuan (Rs 2 lakh) but Guo was not convinced. He wanted 5 million yuan (over Rs 5 crore) as compensation!

    UK: Woman misses college exams because she was sleeping for 3 weeks straight!

    Haidilao failed to meet this demand and Guo then contacted the local food and drug officials while the food chain went to the police. Later, investigation found the plot that Guo had cooked to extract money and he was arrested on charges of extortion, the report added.

    On Tuesday, Guo pleaded guilty to the charge and conceded that he found the rodent when he went to his hometown in Henan province and took it with him back to Beijing in a bottle. He also admitted of having turned greedy after having interest only in a free meal.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china restaurant food

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue