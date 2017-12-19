China gives go-ahead for driverless car tests

Beijing, December 18: In an effort to foster the use of artificial intelligence for mobility, China has given the green light for road tests of self-driving cars in Beijing.

According to the Beijing municipal commission of transport, entities registered only in China can apply for the road test.

The vehicle should be able to switch between self-driving and conventional modes, and be equipped with sensors and cameras so its driving behaviour and position can be monitored, the commission said.

The car should pass a technical assessment at a training ground before being allowed on open roads.

There are designated roads and hours for the test drive.

A driver is required, and the driver will be held responsible if accidents occur, the commission said.

The regulation came after Baidu boss Robin Li test drove the company's autonomous vehicle on Beijing's open roads in July, causing controversy as there were no rules regarding such tests, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Autonomous vehicles have been drawing investment.

According to a report by Tencent Research Institute, financing for aided or self-driving cars in China has reached 10.7 billion yuan (USD 1.6 billion).

Mobility ranks third-hottest artificial intelligence- related industry following vision-image analysis and voice processing.

The commission said that Beijing has businesses spread through the whole industrial chain of automated driving and that the city will give greater support to the development and commercialisation of autonomous vehicles.

PTI