China finds heavy load of coronavirus in seafood, meat sections of Beijing wet market

Beijing, June 19: Heavy traces of coronavirus have been found in meat and seafood sections in China's Beijing market. The new coronavirus have been found because of the area's low temperature and high humidity may have been contributing factors, officials said on Thursday.

The latest outbreak of coronavirus in China has emerged in Beijing which is reporting over 20 new cases of the infectious disease.

Symptoms of virus shown by people traced in the seafood market were earlier before those who showed symptoms in Xinfadi Food Centre dealing in seafood, aquatic product stalls, and mutton section.

Their preliminary report comes as the country's capital tackles a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past week linked to the massive Xinfadi food centre, which houses warehouses and trading halls in an area the size of nearly 160 soccer pitches.

Explaining the reason behind the survival of the virus, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou said that low temperature and high humidity may be the cause for virus outbreak in seafood markets, but an investigation is underway.