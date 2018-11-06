Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda71,787
Srikanth Kulkarni42,671
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy62,238
L Chandrashekhar8,524
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa3,70,743
J Shantha2,19,413
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra3,19,887
Madhu Bangarappa2,80,723
Mahima Patel
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda3,30,646
Dr. Siddaramaiah1,29,659
    Beijing, Nob 6: If you thought your boss is the worst in this world and you found it extremely hard to survive in your job, read this.

    China: Employees made to drink urine, cockroaches, whip each other for failing sales target

    Also Read | China will help Pak but latter needs to use funds efficiently, says Chinese media

    A video has emerged from a home-renovation company in the city of Zunyi in Guizhou province where the employees were made to drink urine and face whipping of belt besides getting their heads shaved, drinking toilet water, selling condoms on the street and eating cockroaches, all because they failed to meet their sales target, Shanghaiist reported.

    What is worse is a team leader was made to eat three cockroaches for each order that his team failed to meet.

    The report also said that the employees didn't quit because they were not paid for two months and were worried that if they exited, they would have to do without the due.

    The employees, however, did get justice after the a post over the incident went viral on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter, and the police arrested three managers of the company. Two of them got jail for 10 days while another for five.

    Also Read | 5-year-old boy has 15-page resume! Chinese social media is stunned

    This is not the first time that such torturous work culture is seen in China. In the summer, a group of freshers in Hubei province were made to eat raw eggs and bitter gourd after they failed to make a mark on the first day of the job, the Shanghaiist report added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
