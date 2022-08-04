India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan after Pelosi's visit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Aug 04: China said it conducted "precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.

    China earlier announced that military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments were underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

    China conducts precision missile strikes in Taiwan after Pelosis visit
    Representational Image

    State broadcaster CCTV released footage of long-range rocket artillery being fired towards the Taiwan Strait, as well as the launching of conventional missiles that it said landed in waters to the east of Taiwan.

    The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week and are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic.

    Along with its moves to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, China has long threatened military retaliation over moves by the island to solidify its de facto independence with the support of key allies including the U.S.

    Taiwan cancels flights as China begins military drillsTaiwan cancels flights as China begins military drills

    Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it tracked the firing of Chinese Dongfeng series missiles beginning around 1:56 p.m. (05:56 GMT) Thursday.

    It said in a statement it used various early warning surveillance systems to track the missile launches, which were directed at waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.

    The defense ministry also said they tracked long-distance rockets and ammunition firing in outlying islands in Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin.

    Comments

    More CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    china taiwan tensions

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X