China: Amateur kickboxer knocks out martial arts expert with one punch in 5 seconds

Shanghai, Nov 26: It's not always the expert who wins every time. And the proof of it was received recently in a kickboxing bout in China where an amateur kickboxer took just five seconds to knock out a tai chi (Chinese martial arts) master.

The 47-year-old master named Zhu Chunping, who has been practising the art for decades, found it too hot to handle his 22-year-old opponent Yao Hantian, who is training for just about 12 months now. The fight took place in the city of Suzhou in southeastern China's Jiangsu province and the organisers deliberately set the two disciplines against each other to see which was more suitable for combat, Shanghaiist reported.

In a footage of the video that went viral, the two men were seen shaking hands and then Yao knocking Zhu to the floor after a brief sizing-up with a single punch to the face. The referee quickly intervened to see if the master was alright and then after about a minute, Zhu was seen walking down from the ring without any help. Did he lose to the exuberance of the youth?