  • search

China: Amateur kickboxer knocks out martial arts expert with one punch in 5 seconds

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shanghai, Nov 26: It's not always the expert who wins every time. And the proof of it was received recently in a kickboxing bout in China where an amateur kickboxer took just five seconds to knock out a tai chi (Chinese martial arts) master.

    China: Amateur kickboxer knocks out martial arts expert with one punch in 5 seconds
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The 47-year-old master named Zhu Chunping, who has been practising the art for decades, found it too hot to handle his 22-year-old opponent Yao Hantian, who is training for just about 12 months now. The fight took place in the city of Suzhou in southeastern China's Jiangsu province and the organisers deliberately set the two disciplines against each other to see which was more suitable for combat, Shanghaiist reported.

    Also Read | West Bengal: Braveheart teaches a tough lesson to her molesters

    In a footage of the video that went viral, the two men were seen shaking hands and then Yao knocking Zhu to the floor after a brief sizing-up with a single punch to the face. The referee quickly intervened to see if the master was alright and then after about a minute, Zhu was seen walking down from the ring without any help. Did he lose to the exuberance of the youth?

    Read more about:

    china martial arts amateur

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue