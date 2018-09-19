Children gift dad his beloved car he sold 17 yrs ago to pay mom’s medical bills

Washington, Sept 18: Sometimes, the world comes full circle to all our pleasure. Wesley Ryan had to sell off his beloved Mustang GT car 17 years ago to pay the bills of the treatment that his wife who was diagnosed with cancer, a report in San Antonio Express - News said. It was a painful moment for the man who was so much associated with his white possession.

His children never forgot his painful sacrifice for the family and just a few weeks ago, they decided to buy back the same car from which their father was separated and reunited him with it, affectionately called "Christine" after the 1983 movie based on a book by Stephen King.

Jake, Wesley's son, came to know about his father's once prized possession during an online search and along with his sister Jeni (and even her boyfriend Julian Valdez), bought the car from its last owner based in Kyle, Texas, USA. He had refused to sell it two years earlier when the siblings wanted to buy it but now agreed to because, as the news report said, he also needs money for treatment of his mother. What a creepy resemblance between the former owners of the same Mustang GT!

Jake then recorded the priceless moment when he reunited his father with his beloved car. "Coming home surprising my pops was a feeling and moment I'll never forget," he penned on Facebook. "To see his face and emotion made it all worth it." For the children who once saw their father as a hero driving the car from the backseat, the satisfaction was no less significant.

The siblings and the dad was also joined by the mother Laura who is now cancer-free. This is such a fantastic example of a family's triumph against all odds and how it prevailed over every hardship and stood by its own members to finally get rewarded.