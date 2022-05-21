Monkeypox cases on rise: Why gay, bisexual men have been asked to stay on alert?

Explained: Mozambique confirms wild poliovirus case, first since 1992: What is it? Symptoms, Transmission

Explained: Are men who have sex with men at higher risk of catching monkeypox?

Monkeypox frequently asked questions: Cause, symptoms, transmission, treatment and all you need to know

Check Out Monkeypox Affected Countries List 2022

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, May 21: Monkey pox is a rare viral infection, but 11 countries report confirmed cases of this infection.The disease is now raising alarm in Europe, Australia and US.

Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name 'monkeypox.'

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in people in several other central and western African countries: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone. The majority of infections are in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Here's a list of countries where the monkeypox outbreaks were detected recently

United States

United Kingdom

Spain

Portugal

Canada

Sweden

Australia

France

Belgium

Germany

Italy

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 16:04 [IST]