'Certainly looking at' banning Chinese social media apps: US Secy of State

Washington, July 07: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the country is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, reported Reuters.

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

Mike Pompeo also said the United States has to take a different path with regard to China as the previous policy of helping them open up their economy with the believe that this would lead to more political freedom has not worked, PTI reported.

His comments made to Fox News come after India banned 59 Chinese-owned apps in a move that came amid tensions between India and China along the LAC in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash.

Meanwhile, TikTok has said that it is stopping app operations in Hong Kong, reported AFP.

The move by TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, came as Facebook, Google and Twitter put a hold on requests by Hong Kong's government or police force for information on users, following China's imposition of a sweeping new security law.