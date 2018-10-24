  • search

Cathay Pacific Airlines hit by data leak affecting 9.4 million passengers

    Washington, Oct 24: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday that data of about 9.4 million passengers of Cathay and its unit Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited had been accessed without authorisation.

    Cathay said 860,000 passport numbers, about 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, 403 expired credit card numbers and 27 credit card numbers with no card verification value (CVV) were accessed in the breach.

    "We are very sorry for any concern this data security event may cause our passengers," Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Rupert Hogg said in a statement.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 21:46 [IST]
