YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Canada extends suspension on direct flights from India till August 21

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Toronto, July 20: The Canadian government on Monday has extended the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

    The ban was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21.

    Canada extends suspension on direct flights from India till August 21

    It is the fourth time the ban has been extended since it was first imposed on April 22 due to fears in Canada over the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns over transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

    A release issued on Monday from Health Canada noted that the extension of the ban was "based on public health advice".

    That announcement came even as Canada announced a slew of measures relaxing travel restrictions to the country. The government also announced that fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents who want to come to Canada for non-essential reasons can do so starting on August 9.

    Canada began easing its restrictions earlier this month, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians or permanent legal residents to return Canada without quarantining. But among the requirements are a negative test for the virus before returning, and another once they get back.

    More CANADA News  

    Read more about:

    canada air travel

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X