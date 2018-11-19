  • search

California fires: Garbage truck driver picks up 93-year-old woman from danger

By
    Los Angeles, Nov 19: Dane Cummings had gone out with his garbage truck as part of his daily routine that day as well. But when he returned, his vehicle had been one from a life-saving mission.

    According to a report in TODAY, Cummings drove his truck on the route he takes in Magalia, California - the state which has seen terrible wildfires in the recent times killing many and destroying huge properties. It was then when a mandatory evacuation order was issues for the area because of the rapidly spreading Camp Fire.

    California fires: Garbage truck driver picks up 93-year-old woman from danger
    Image Courtesy: aleteia.org

    Cummings, at this moment, decided to do his bit as a responsible citizen and he saw to his shock that Margaret Newsum, a 93-year-old woman whose house he has served for a long time now, standing out on her lawn. He at once decided to save the old woman for he knew once the fire approached, the endangered life will be in trouble.

    Also Read | California Wildfires: Remains of five more people found, death toll rises to 76

    Cummings came to know that Newsum's caretaker had gone home that morning (November 15) and he picked her to reach her to safety, KCCI, an NBC News affiliate, reported.

    Newsum herself also deserved an applause as the nonagenarian, despite recovering from a broken back she had from a fall eight months ago, was determined to catch some attention so that she could reach to safety.

    "I am positive, and I knew I was going to get out of there," Newsum told TODAY. "I didn't know how, and here I got an angel driving this great big, green monster," she said thanking Cummings.

    Also Read | Man sings to assure 3-yr-old daughter while fleeing devastating California wildfires

    Newsum, who doesn't have any family in the area, is currently staying with Cummings' childhood friend Brian Harrison, who is a mechanic at North Valley Waste Management - where Cummings is also employed.

    Magalia is a suburb of Paradise, a town in California, which was completely destroyed in the flames.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
