  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buried for 18 hours after avalanche, 12-year-old girl found alive in PoK

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Jan 16: A 12-year-old girl has miraculously survived after remaining buried for 18-hours after a massive avalanche hit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Neelum Valley that engulfed her family house.

    Buried for 18 hours after avalanche, 12-year-old girl found alive in PoK

    Samina Bibi lived with her family in a three-storey house in Neelum Valley when the building was hit by an avalanche and got engulfed by snow on Tuesday.

    Avalanche hits J&K, 8 killed, 1 missing

    She was found alive during the rescue operation by the disaster management authorities on Wednesday and had suffered a leg fracture, with blood oozing from her mouth, Geo News reported.

    She was later shifted to a hospital in Muzaffarabad where she is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

    "I thought I would die there," she said from a hospital bed in Muzaffarabad, where dozens of injured, including her, were receiving treatment after being airlifted out of the avalanche area.

    "It was not less than a miracle that Samina was alive after the natural calamity," Shahnaz, the mother of Shamina, said. However, Shahnaz lost a son and another daughter in the tragedy.

    Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is among several places in Pakistan that has been hit by massive avalanches and other snow-related incidents that has so far killed 114 people.

    Neelum Valley is the worst hit as hundreds of building in the area have been destroyed, killing 76 people. In Balochistan 31 people have died while at least 7 people were killed in Sialkot and other districts of Punjab over the past few days.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said the total number of deaths in snow-hit areas across the country over the past couple of days was now 100.

    More PAKISTAN OCCUPIED KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    pakistan occupied kashmir girl burning

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue