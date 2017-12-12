British Airways to resume 'near normal schedule'

British Airways on Tuesday said that they are returning back to their near normal schedules after 150 British Airways flights were cancelled in United Kingdom and Europe due to bad weather conditions..

''Following adverse weather conditions across UK & parts of northern Europe on Sunday and Monday, we are returning to near normal schedules. Today we aim to run our normal ops at London Gatwick & London City and the vast majority of flights from London Heathrow,'' British Airways said in a statement.

Dozens more British Airways flights from Heathrow were cancelled after snow and ice caused disruption at the weekend.

The airline, the main operator at the UK's busiest airport, was particularly badly affected after the weather turned worse than forecast from Sunday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, BA cancelled 170 flights, leaving many planes and crew out of position, and on Monday it cancelled more than 100.

OneIndia News