    April 12 is new Brexit deadline and PM May has her tasks cut out

    London, March 23: The UK has saved its back for the time being. Leaders of the European Union have agreed on a plan to postpone the Article 50 process, delaying Brexit beyond March 29, the date when it was supposed to happen.

    The EU are pushing the deadline to April 12 without any conditions, and it is much shorter than the June 30 deadline that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had initially sought. The short extension of the deadline will give May a third opportunity to get her Brexit deal through in the UK Parliament.

    'Cancel Brexit' petition gains momentum, fetches 1 million signs

    If the deal is passed, the EU will extend the deadline till May 22 to enable the UK to pass necessary legislation. However, if May's deal is rejected once again (it has already been defeated twice), then the UK will either exit the EU without a deal on April 12 or propose an alternative approach before that date.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 6:55 [IST]
