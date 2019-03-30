Brexit date comes and goes without Brexit happening; protest outside UK Parliament

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, March 29: The Brexit was supposed to take place officially on Friday, March 29, but it did not happen as the political leadership of the UK is yet to reach a consensus over the withdrawal plan. But even as the politicians were struggling with the mess inside the Parliament, thousands of Leave supporters gathered outside the Parliament building to protest against the delay to leave the European Union (EU).

Traffic was hit as the protesters chanted "Brexit now". The 'March to Leave' protest, which started in Sunderland two weeks ago, also reached Westminster. Besides, a Make Brexit Happen rally is being organized by the UK Independence Party and involves Tommy Robinson, the founder of the far-right English Defence League.

British MPs reject Brexit deal for third time

The protest happened on the day when British Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal deal faced its third defeat in two-and-half months, losing by 58 votes this time.

It was after May failed to get her deal passed through the House of Commons twice that both the UK and EU agreed to postpone the date from March 29 by another few weeks.