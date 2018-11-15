  • search

Brexit blows to UK again: Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab & many other ministers quit

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    London, Nov 15: The UK politics was in for blows as Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday, November 15, saying he was unable to support the country's Brexit agreement with the European Union in "good conscience". Raab took office in July this year after his predecessor David Davis resigned from the post in opposition to the Chequers Agreement.

    Daab was followed by other government post holders like Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and junior Brexit minister Suelle Braverman.

    Brexit blows to UK again: Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab & many other ministers quit
    Image Courtesy: @DominicRaab

    Ministerial aide at the education department Anne-Marie Trevelyan also quit.

    Also Read | PM Theresa May set for Cabinet clash over Brexit deal

    Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara also quit on Thursday (he was actually the first) saying the agreement reached by Prime Minister Theresa May left the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when it will finally be a "sovereign nation".

    Raab, who was closely involved in drafting the 585-page document setting out the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, said he could not support it for the regulatory regime which was proposed for Northern Ireland "presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom," BBC reported.

    The latest development was an embarrassment for PM May since she had claimed only hours ago that she had the backing of her cabinet for the deal.

    Read more about:

    brexit uk resignation theresa may eu

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue