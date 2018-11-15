Brexit blows to UK again: Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab & many other ministers quit

London, Nov 15: The UK politics was in for blows as Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday, November 15, saying he was unable to support the country's Brexit agreement with the European Union in "good conscience". Raab took office in July this year after his predecessor David Davis resigned from the post in opposition to the Chequers Agreement.

Daab was followed by other government post holders like Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and junior Brexit minister Suelle Braverman.

Ministerial aide at the education department Anne-Marie Trevelyan also quit.

Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara also quit on Thursday (he was actually the first) saying the agreement reached by Prime Minister Theresa May left the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when it will finally be a "sovereign nation".

Raab, who was closely involved in drafting the 585-page document setting out the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, said he could not support it for the regulatory regime which was proposed for Northern Ireland "presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom," BBC reported.

The latest development was an embarrassment for PM May since she had claimed only hours ago that she had the backing of her cabinet for the deal.